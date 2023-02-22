The Brotherhood Of Sleeping Car Porters was the country’s first African American union, led by A. Philip Randolph. They worked for Chicago’s Pullman Rail Car Company. Dr. Lyn Hughes, Founder of Chicago’s A. Philip Randolph Museum, said Pullman executives tried to stop Randolph from organizing by offering him a check worth up to a million dollars. Randolph made a copy of the check, sent it back, and told them “Negro principles weren’t for sale”.

In 1963, Randolph was involved in the March On Washington, when Martin Luther King Jr. told us “I Have A Dream.”