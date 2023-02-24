The first community in the country founded by an African American who was once a slave is one of the newest National Park sites and it’s in Illinois. Free Frank McWhorter founded New Philadelphia in West Central Illinois in 1836. WGN’s Dave Schwan visited the area and talked with the local people who helped put the town back on the map.
A visit to New Philadelphia: Illinois town founded by former slave, now a National Park
by: Dave Schwan
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now