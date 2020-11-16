Bill Cunningham is a nationally recognized broadcaster, veteran attorney, and business entrepreneur. Since 2006, Cunningham has served as the uncommon voice of the common man as host of Sunday Nights with Bill Cunningham, a weekly national radio program. Syndicated by Premiere Networks, the three-hour show can be heard on nearly 375 stations and features Cunningham’s commentary and discussion on news, current events, politics and more.

Cunningham’s legal experience includes representing defendants in civil and criminal cases. Earlier in his career, the Cincinnati native served as an Assistant Attorney General in the state of Ohio, and was named “Ohio’s Outstanding Young Lawyer” by the Ohio State Bar Association in 1983. That same year, he began his career in radio at 700 WLW in Cincinnati as host of The Big Show with Bill Cunningham. A true testament to Cunningham’s connection with his audience, the program continues to air on WLW more than 30 years later in the station’s noon to 3 p.m. timeslot. Cunningham previously hosted of The Bill Cunningham Show, a nationally syndicated daytime talk show for five seasons (2011-2016) on The CW Network.

Cunningham, the most-listened-to radio personality in the tri-state area, is also a two-time Marconi Award winner in the “Large Market Radio Personality of the Year” category (2001 and 2009). In addition to hosting his radio programs, Cunningham makes regular appearances as an analyst on several news programs, including FOX News’ Hannity. Cunningham and his wife, the Honorable Penelope H. Cunningham, reside in Cincinnati. They have one son and two grandchildren. For more information, please visit www.premierenetworks.com.