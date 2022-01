In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, right, talks with general manager Ryan Pace during NFL football training camp in Bourbonnais, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

In a brief statement this morning, the Chicago Bears have confirmed the firing of General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy:

“Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Pace and Head Coach Matt Nagy were relieved of their roles with the club this morning. Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey will hold a press conference at approximately 1:00pm CT today.”