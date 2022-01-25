Bears name Ryan Poles General Manager

The Chicago Bears have released the following:

Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey has announced the hiring of Ryan Poles as the club’s seventh general manager in franchise history.

“We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Ryan’s background and football expertise to our organization,” McCaskey said. “His accomplishments with the Chiefs speak for themselves and amplified the team’s standing as one of the premier franchises in professional sports. We are confident that under his leadership, we will reach our goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Chicago.”

Poles, 36, recently completed his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, and his first as the club’s Executive Director of Player Personnel. Prior to last season Poles served for three seasons as the club’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2018-20), a season as the Director of College Scouting (2017), four seasons as the College Scouting Coordinator (2013-16) and three seasons as the College Scouting Administrator (2010-12). Poles originally joined the Chiefs in 2009 as the team’s Player Personnel Assistant.

During his 13 years in Kansas City the Chiefs captured one Super Bowl title, two AFC championships and seven AFC West division championships.

“I am extremely grateful to George, the McCaskey family and the rest of the Bears organization for this opportunity,” Poles said. “The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports. It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”

Poles oversaw all aspects of the college scouting across the country for the Chiefs while assisting with the pro personnel process and preparing for free agency. He also assisted General Manager Brett Veach with the coordination of the NFL Draft and overseeing the team’s out-of-town area scouts. Poles was instrumental in helping the Chiefs land top draft prospects such as All-Pros Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This past season the Chiefs tied for second in the NFL with six Pro Bowl selections in Mahomes, Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Orlando Brown, Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu and tied for first in the NFL with seven selections in 2020. In total since 2009, the Chiefs have had 69 Pro Bowl selections with 28 different players.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Poles served as a Recruiting Assistant for his alma mater, Boston College (2008-09), after signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2008.

The Canandaigua, N.Y., native played offensive tackle for five seasons for Boston College (2003-07), protecting current Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan. Poles was honored with the Paul Cavanaugh Award in 2007 as the student-athlete with total commitment to football both on and off the field and for his dedication to volunteerism, ethics and community. He played his prep football at Canandaigua Academy in Canandaigua, N.Y.

Poles also was named to two “40 Under 40” lists in the past three years: Ingram’s Magazine in 2019 and by The Athletic in 2021.

Poles graduated from Boston College in 2007 with a degree in Communications. He and his wife, Katie, have two children: Mason and Jordyn.

Poles’ Football Career:

Year Location Position 2003-07 Boston College Offensive Tackle 2008-09 Boston College Recruiting Assistant 2009 Kansas City Chiefs Player Personnel Assistant 2010-12 Kansas City Chiefs College Scouting Administrator 2013-16 Kansas City Chiefs College Scouting Coordinator 2017 Kansas City Chiefs Director of College Scouting 2018-20 Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Director of Player Personnel 2021 Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel 2022-Present Chicago Bears General Manager

Bears All-Time General Managers:

Years Name 1963-74 George S. Halas, Jr. 1974-83 Jim Finks 1983-87 Jerry Vainisi 2001-12 Jerry Angelo 2012-14 Phil Emery 2015-21 Ryan Pace 2022-Present Ryan Poles