Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Canadian actor, author, producer, director, screenwriter, and singer William Shatner to her show. Topics of conversation include which roles he’s most frequently recognized for, celebrating a major milestone, his 65th feature film ‘Senior Moment’, and more!
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
William Shatner on which roles he’s most frequently recognized for performing on ‘Banfield’
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Canadian actor, author, producer, director, screenwriter, and singer William Shatner to her show. Topics of conversation include which roles he’s most frequently recognized for, celebrating a major milestone, his 65th feature film ‘Senior Moment’, and more!