Where was Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee? The neck or shoulder? Those answers on ‘Banfield’

Ashleigh Banfield talks to American actress and producer Amy Brenneman. Amy rose to prominence after her performance as Detective Janice Licalsi in the ABC police drama series 'NYPD Blue', for which she was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Amy also discusses how she was able to ditch the "likability" to expand her roles and her career.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.