Will Kim Potter’s arrest affect the Derek Chauvin trial?

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes physician, author and television host best known for hosting 'The Doctors', Dr Ian Smith to her show. Dr. Ian breaks down some advice he would give the jurors listening to many medical experts in the Derek Chauvin trial, explains the pause and affects of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and talks about his new book 'Fast Burn!'

