Will Kim Potter’s arrest affect the Derek Chauvin trial?

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes former FBI director Tom Fuentes to the show to discuss the quick action in the arrest and charges on officer Kim Potter, including how the quick action could impact the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular