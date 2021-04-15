Ashleigh Banfield welcomes former FBI director Tom Fuentes to the show to discuss the quick action in the arrest and charges on officer Kim Potter, including how the quick action could impact the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Will Kim Potter’s arrest affect the Derek Chauvin trial?
