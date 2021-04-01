What kind of a juror is needed for the Derek Chauvin trial?

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes television journalist Elizabeth Vargas who is the lead investigative reporter/documentary anchor for A&E Networks, and the current host for Fox's revival of America's Most Wanted. Elizabeth reflects on the Derek Chauvin trial, and talks about hosting 'America's Most Wanted' plus answers some viewer mail.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.