What kind of a juror is needed for the Derek Chauvin trial?

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Asheigh Banfield and Jo-Ellan Dimitrius

Jury consultant Jo-Ellan Dimitrius joins Ashleigh Banfield to discuss the jurors involved in the trial of Derek Chauvin. With six of them being millennials, how different is this case versus the OJ Simpson trial? Jo-Ellan gives her perspective and answers more questions on ‘Banfield’

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
