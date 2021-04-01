What do first responders do when they arrive on a scene where drugs are involved? Those answers on ‘Banfield’

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Chief Mike McCabe

As day 3 came to a close in the Derek Chauvin case. A witness testified saying that George Floyd “appeared to be high.” So what do first responders do when they arrive on a scene where drugs are involved? Chief Mike McCabe answers that question and more on ‘Banfield’.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
Popular