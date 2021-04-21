Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake joins the show to discuss the next step Minneapolis and other Minnesota officials are going to take now that the verdict for Derek Chauvin is in.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
What did Minneapolis officials do now that the Chauvin verdict is in?
Posted: / Updated:
Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake joins the show to discuss the next step Minneapolis and other Minnesota officials are going to take now that the verdict for Derek Chauvin is in.