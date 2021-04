Ashleigh Banfield welcomes friend of the program, defense attorney Mark O’Mara to this podcasted episode of ‘Banfield’. As day 10 of the Derek Chauvin trial came to a close, Ashleigh was curious if the testimony of the medical examiner was too late for the jury to hear due to other testimonies beforehand. Mark breaks that down and gives his thoughts on the case so far.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.