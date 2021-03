Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Public Relations Expert Howard Bragman on her program to discuss the fallout of the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. Does the interview damage royal family’s reputation? Or did was it good press for them to conduct this interview.

