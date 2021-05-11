Vivica A. Fox is moving behind the camera to tackle difficult topics as a director – She discusses on ‘Banfield’

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Vivica A Fox

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Vivica A. Fox to her show. They discuss Vivica’s move to behind the camera to tackle difficult topics as a director the emergence of female directors post #MeToo, and how nothing was off limits for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

