Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Vivica A. Fox to her show. They discuss Vivica’s move to behind the camera to tackle difficult topics as a director the emergence of female directors post #MeToo, and how nothing was off limits for “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.
Vivica A. Fox is moving behind the camera to tackle difficult topics as a director – She discusses on ‘Banfield’
