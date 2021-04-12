Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Lord John Taylor of Warwick to her program to discuss the passing of Prince Philip. Ashleigh and Lord Taylor discuss the Prince’s life, his legacy, how he was beloved by British citizens everywhere, and his relationship and marriage to the Queen.
The life and legacy of Prince Philip
