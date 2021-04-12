The life and legacy of Prince Philip

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes the Life Style Deputy Editor of Insider Chloe Pantazi to her show to dive into the details as to how the Royal Family is going to memorialize Prince Philip. With some of the ceremonies sized down due to COVID-19, the family is going to have a different way of putting the Prince to rest.

