The last full day of the prosecution case in the trial of Derek Chauvin was quite a day

Banfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes a very special guest in former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake to the show. They discuss how it’s deja vu for protests in the city streets in both communities, how every case and every city is different in handling protests, and what lessons can be learned.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular