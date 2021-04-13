The last full day of the prosecution case in the trial of Derek Chauvin was quite a day

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes legal experts Thomas Mesereau, Trent Copeland and Lawrence Kobilinsky to her show to discuss why day 11 of the Derek Chauvin trial was a very good day for the prosecution. They also discuss why the word "cumulative" was an important word in the case, why the defense has been searching for something to tether to, and why there have been so many experts and witnesses brought into the trial.

