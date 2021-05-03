Supermodel Kathy Ireland shares her business secrets to building a personal brand on ‘Banfield’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it has towed a yacht carrying 170 migrants to a port on the country’s southern mainland after the vessel sent out a distress signal while sailing off the southern coast of Greece.

The yacht arrived in the port of Kalamata on Monday, the coast guard said. It did not have any further details on where it had set sail from, what its intended destination had been or what the nationalities of those on board were.