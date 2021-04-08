Ashleigh Banfield welcomes ‘Twisted Sister’ lead singer Dee Snider to the show to discuss his transition to Broadway, hit songs like ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’, ‘I Wanna Rock’, and more.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Rocker Dee Snider talks transition from ‘Twisted Sister’ to Broadway
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes ‘Twisted Sister’ lead singer Dee Snider to the show to discuss his transition to Broadway, hit songs like ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’, ‘I Wanna Rock’, and more.