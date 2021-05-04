Rock Hall of Famer Stevie Van Zandt talks going from E-Street to ‘The Sopranos’ on ‘Banfield’

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Stevie Van Zandt

Ashleigh Banfield talks to Steven Van Zandt, also known as Little Steven or Miami Steve. He is an American singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actor, and activist. He is best known as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, in which he plays guitar and mandolin. The pair talk about working with Bruce Springsteen to appearing on ‘The Sopranos’ and how he is teaching the youth about music and connecting it to every possible area in life.

