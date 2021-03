2021 marks 40 years since the release of Rick Springfield’s “Working Class Dog” album which featured hit song “Jessie’s Girl”. On this episode of ‘Banfield’, Ashleigh talks with Rick about his career and dives into the highs and lows of it. Plus what he is up to now and how you can try some of the Rum company he owns!

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

