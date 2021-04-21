Recapping the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict on ‘Banfield’

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Mark Geragos, Mark O’Mara, and Trent Copland

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes legal experts Mark Geragos, Mark O’Mara, and Trent Copland to her show to discuss the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. Discussions include if defense attorney Eric Nelson should have been more forceful in asking for a mistrial, why the jury should have been sequestered earlier because of outside influences, and more.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular