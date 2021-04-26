Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin discusses adjusting to COVID restrictions, stepping behind the scenes for ‘Feel Through’ film on ‘Banfield’

PHOTO (Left To Right): Ashleigh Banfield, Marlee Matlin and translator Jack Jason

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes actress, author, and deaf activist Marlee Matlin. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God and to-date is the only deaf performer to have won an Academy Award. This podcast is translated with her translator Jack Jason.

