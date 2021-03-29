Michael Chiklis discusses his new perspective on Immigration, latest role in show ‘Coyote’

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Actor Michael Chiklis

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes actor, television director and television producer Michael Chiklis to the program to discuss the timeliness of his new role in “Coyote,” plus his new perspective on Immigration on ‘Banfield’.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
