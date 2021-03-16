Mercedes Schlapp talks about the state of the union on the GOP and the Republican Party on ‘Banfield’

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Mercedes Schlapp

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Mercedes Schlapp, Former White House Director of Strategic Communications, to ‘Banfield’ to talk about the state of the union on the GOP and the Republican Party, plus the future America, and why Republicans have failed to appeal to non-white voters.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

More Banfield 

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular