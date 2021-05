Ashleigh Banfield welcomes the Mayor of Atlanta Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms to her show. She was elected mayor in 2017. Before becoming mayor, she was a member of the Atlanta City Council, representing part of Southwest Atlanta. The two discuss serving during a pandemic, the ‘Atlanta child murders’ and not seeking re-election.

