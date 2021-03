Ashleigh Banfield and Lord John Taylor have a conversation about the fallout of the bombshell interview between Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry. Is there evidence of racism in the royal family? What was the reaction among the UK to the interview? Ashleigh and Lord Taylor break everything down.

