Lewis Black talks COVID halting comedy tour, turning ranting into a career on ‘Banfield’

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes legal experts Mark Geragos, Mark O'Mara, and Trent Copland to her show to discuss the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. Discussions include if defense attorney Eric Nelson should have been more forceful in asking for a mistrial, why the jury should have been sequestered earlier because of outside influences, and more.

