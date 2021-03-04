Keith Olbermann addresses his controversial recent tweet about ‘wasting’ vaccines on Texas and his love for baseball on ‘Banfield’

Banfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Keith Olbermann

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes broadcaster Keith Olbermann to the show. Ashleigh and Keith discuss the difference between covering politics and sports, his love for baseball, writing his first book at age 14, his love for dogs, and his controversial recent tweet about “wasting” vaccines on Texas.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
