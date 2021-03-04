Ashleigh Banfield welcomes broadcaster Keith Olbermann to the show. Ashleigh and Keith discuss the difference between covering politics and sports, his love for baseball, writing his first book at age 14, his love for dogs, and his controversial recent tweet about “wasting” vaccines on Texas.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Keith Olbermann addresses his controversial recent tweet about ‘wasting’ vaccines on Texas and his love for baseball on ‘Banfield’
by: Curtis KochPosted: / Updated:
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes broadcaster Keith Olbermann to the show. Ashleigh and Keith discuss the difference between covering politics and sports, his love for baseball, writing his first book at age 14, his love for dogs, and his controversial recent tweet about “wasting” vaccines on Texas.