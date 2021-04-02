As day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial came to a close, Ashleigh Banfield welcomed Court TV anchor Julie Grant to the program to discuss the numerous amounts of emotional testimony in the Derek Chauvin case, including from George Floyd’s girlfriend.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Julie Grant from Court TV explains why we could see more emotional testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial
Posted: / Updated:
As day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial came to a close, Ashleigh Banfield welcomed Court TV anchor Julie Grant to the program to discuss the numerous amounts of emotional testimony in the Derek Chauvin case, including from George Floyd’s girlfriend.