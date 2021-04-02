Julie Grant from Court TV explains why we could see more emotional testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Court TV’s Julie Grant

As day 4 of the Derek Chauvin trial came to a close, Ashleigh Banfield welcomed Court TV anchor Julie Grant to the program to discuss the numerous amounts of emotional testimony in the Derek Chauvin case, including from George Floyd’s girlfriend.

