Journalist Elizabeth Vargas discusses Chauvin trial and hosting ‘America’s Most Wanted’ on ‘Banfield’

Jury consultant Jo-Ellan Dimitrius joins Ashleigh Banfield to discuss the jurors involved in the trial of Derek Chauvin. With six of them being millennials, how different is this case versus the OJ Simpson trial? Jo-Ellan gives her perspective and answers more questions on 'Banfield'

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.