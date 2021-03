Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Josh Groban to her show. Josh is an American singer, songwriter, musician, actor, and record producer. Josh’s first four solo albums are certified multi-platinum, and in 2007 he was the number-one best selling artist in the United States, with over 22.3 million records sold. Josh talks about his music career and some of his roles in TV which includes an appearance on the popular sitcom, “The Office”.

