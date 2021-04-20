Jay Leno discusses his historic run on ‘The Tonight Show,’ cancel culture, and classic cars on ‘Banfield’

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Jay Leno

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes comedian Jay Leno to her show. Jay and Ashleigh discuss his historic run on ‘The Tonight Show’, his thoughts on cancel culture, his love for classic cars and vehicles, and bringing back the classic quiz show ‘You Bet Your Life’.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular