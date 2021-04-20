Ashleigh Banfield welcomes comedian Jay Leno to her show. Jay and Ashleigh discuss his historic run on ‘The Tonight Show’, his thoughts on cancel culture, his love for classic cars and vehicles, and bringing back the classic quiz show ‘You Bet Your Life’.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Jay Leno discusses his historic run on ‘The Tonight Show,’ cancel culture, and classic cars on ‘Banfield’
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes comedian Jay Leno to her show. Jay and Ashleigh discuss his historic run on ‘The Tonight Show’, his thoughts on cancel culture, his love for classic cars and vehicles, and bringing back the classic quiz show ‘You Bet Your Life’.