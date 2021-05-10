Is comedy canceled? Dean Obeidallah and Ben Gleib weigh in

Banfield
PHOTO (Left to Right): Dean Obeidallah Ashleigh Banfield and Ben Gleib

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes guests Dean Obeidallah and Ben Gleib to her show to recap some of the funnier news stories from this past week. Obeidallah is a lawyer, American comedian and journalist. He is the host of SiriusXM Progress’ The Dean Obeidallah Show. Ben Gleib is an American actor, comedian, satirist, writer, and host of ‘Idiotest’. The trio also discuss a comment made by Jay Leno about comedy’s cancel culture and how comedians are having to adapt.

