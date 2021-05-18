Comedian Gilbert Gottfried joins Ashleigh Banfield to talk about his comedy, comedians adjusting to cancel culture, why he isn’t afraid of cancel culture, and more.
‘I think twice but I do it anyway’: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried says he doesn’t fear cancel culture on ‘Banfield’
