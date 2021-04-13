Ashleigh Banfield welcomes former FBI Director Tom Fuentes to the show to discuss the future of policing, as well as how will the Derek Chauvin trial change the way police officers conduct themselves? Has it already begun to change? Or is it a matter of reimagining citizenry? Those answers on ‘Banfield’.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
How will the Derek Chauvin trial change the way police officers conduct themselves?
Posted: / Updated:
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes former FBI Director Tom Fuentes to the show to discuss the future of policing, as well as how will the Derek Chauvin trial change the way police officers conduct themselves? Has it already begun to change? Or is it a matter of reimagining citizenry? Those answers on ‘Banfield’.