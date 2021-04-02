Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Jim Moret of ‘Inside Edition’ and defense attorney Trent Copland to the program to discuss the 4th day of the Derek Chauvin case. The trio discuss more witness testimony and more including how the judge will look at George Floyd in this case.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
How will George Floyd be judged in the Derek Chauvin case? That answer on ‘Banfield’
