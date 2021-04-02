How will George Floyd be judged in the Derek Chauvin case? That answer on ‘Banfield’

PHOTO: Jim Moret of ‘Inside Edition’, Ashleigh Banfield, and defense attorney Trent Copland

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes Jim Moret of ‘Inside Edition’ and defense attorney Trent Copland to the program to discuss the 4th day of the Derek Chauvin case. The trio discuss more witness testimony and more including how the judge will look at George Floyd in this case.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
