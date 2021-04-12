Ashleigh Banfield continues to cover the passing of Prince Philip by inviting royal watcher Hilary Fordwich to the show. Hilary dives into how the family is reacting to the loss of Prince Philip, how the UK is reacting, and dives into how will he be remembered.
How have residents in the UK been handling the loss of Prince Philip?
