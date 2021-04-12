How have residents in the UK been handling the loss of Prince Philip?

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Royal Watcher Hilary Fordwich

Ashleigh Banfield continues to cover the passing of Prince Philip by inviting royal watcher Hilary Fordwich to the show. Hilary dives into how the family is reacting to the loss of Prince Philip, how the UK is reacting, and dives into how will he be remembered.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular