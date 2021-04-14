Ashleigh Banfield talks to broadcast journalist, author, television personality, violinist, Miss America winner, and female empowerment advocate Gretchen Carlson. Gretchen talks about her battle in suing her boss at Fox News for sexual harassment in the workplace, and her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin trial in her home state of Michigan.
Here’s how Gretchen Carlson changed not only her life, but others who experience sexual harassment in the workplace
