Ashleigh Banfield welcomes John Carlos Frey a six time Emmy Award winning Mexican-American freelance investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker and published author to talk about the current immigration problem the United States currently has and more.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Here is why it’s both parties fault for the Immigration problem in the U.S
Posted: / Updated:
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes John Carlos Frey a six time Emmy Award winning Mexican-American freelance investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker and published author to talk about the current immigration problem the United States currently has and more.