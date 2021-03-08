Hear the story of how one couple were able to escape a cult and become the stars of HBO’s ‘The Vow’

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield with Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames and Sarah Edmondson

Ashleigh Banfield talks to Anthony ‘Nippy’ Ames and Sarah Edmondson and how they were able to escape the cult NXIVM, specifically how their marriage survived, how they were able to get out of the cult, and more importantly how they are trying to help others who may be trying to escape a uncomfortable situation.

