Former FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi describes the steps that will be taken to investigate the Boulder supermarket shooting

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and former FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi

Ashleigh Banfield talks to Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi about the Boulder supermarket shooting. Topics include the resurface of the discussion of defunding of the police, security measures that the FBI will take to investigate the shooting, and what you can look for to spot suspicious behavior on social media.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular