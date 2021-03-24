Ashleigh Banfield talks to Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi about the Boulder supermarket shooting. Topics include the resurface of the discussion of defunding of the police, security measures that the FBI will take to investigate the shooting, and what you can look for to spot suspicious behavior on social media.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Former FBI Director Frank Figliuzzi describes the steps that will be taken to investigate the Boulder supermarket shooting
Posted: / Updated:
Ashleigh Banfield talks to Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi about the Boulder supermarket shooting. Topics include the resurface of the discussion of defunding of the police, security measures that the FBI will take to investigate the shooting, and what you can look for to spot suspicious behavior on social media.