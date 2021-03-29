Ashleigh Banfield discusses the U.S’s Immigration problem with former Acting Director of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Sandweg. John explains where strain was put, why records are being set, and what the Biden Administration is doing to change some of the policies of the old Administration.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Former Acting Director of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Sandweg explains how Immigration has put a strain in different areas.
Posted: / Updated:
Ashleigh Banfield discusses the U.S’s Immigration problem with former Acting Director of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Sandweg. John explains where strain was put, why records are being set, and what the Biden Administration is doing to change some of the policies of the old Administration.