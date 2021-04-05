Ashleigh Banfield talks to LA Dodgers owner and entrepreneur Peter Gruber to the show. Peter is chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment, where most recent films include ‘The Kids Are All Right’, ‘Soul Surfer’ and ‘Bernie’.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Entrepreneur Peter Guber discusses producing hits and owning major sports teams
Ashleigh Banfield talks to LA Dodgers owner and entrepreneur Peter Gruber to the show. Peter is chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment, where most recent films include ‘The Kids Are All Right’, ‘Soul Surfer’ and ‘Bernie’.