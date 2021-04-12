Did the prosecution hold back too long on presenting the medical examiner’s testimony?

Banfield
PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Forensics Pathologist Dr Cyril Wecht

Ashleigh Banfield on day 10 of the Derek Chauvin trial on the death of George Floyd welcomes forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht to the program to discuss Friday’s testimony of the medical examiner who listed the cause of George Floyd’s death. Did the prosecution hold back too long on presenting the medical examiner’s testimony? Dr Wecht answers those questions and more on ‘Banfield’.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of "Banfield" on NewsNation.
