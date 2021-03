Ashleigh Banfield talks to Daily Mail’s deputy editor Charlie Lankton about the fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Did the British press and tabloids take it too far? Is there racism in the tabloids? Ashleigh and Charlie discuss that and more.

