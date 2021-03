Actor Bryan Cranston has been busy during the pandemic as he and Aaron Paul founded Dos Hombres, an award winning Mezcal that is perfect for your next cocktail hour! Ashleigh Banfield talks to Bryan about Dos Hombres, and several of his major roles on television including Walter White on “Breaking Bad” and more!

