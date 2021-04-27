Conservative author Shelby Steele discusses race in policing, ‘white guilt’ and cancel culture on ‘Banfield’

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes the "Homicide Hunter" himself Joe Kenda to the show. Kenda is a retired Colorado Springs Police Department detective lieutenant who was involved in 387 homicide cases over a 23-year career, solving 356, a closure rate of 92%. He is featured on the Investigation Discovery television show Homicide Hunter, where he recounts stories of cases he has solved.

