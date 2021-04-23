Christine Evangelista discusses her new podcast and her role on ‘The Walking Dead’ on ‘Banfield’

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes legal clerk, consumer advocate, and environmental activist Erin Brockovich to her show. Erin, who despite her lack of education in the law, was instrumental in building a case against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company of California in 1993. Erin talks about her new book and a new show based on her life.

