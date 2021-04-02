Ashleigh Banfield’s 1 on 1 with the world’s most viral family!

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Kim and Penn Holderness

Ashleigh Banfield introduces you to the Holderness family, who went viral back in 2013 and have more than a billion views. Their lighthearted skits and humor bring millions of people back. The family made 154 videos in 2020.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular