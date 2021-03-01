Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation.

“Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities.

Before joining NewsNation, Banfield, an Emmy, Telly, Iris, Gracie and National Headliner Award winner, served as a legal analyst and host for Court TV, as well as a regular contributor to Investigation Discovery’s ID “Murder Mystery” series.

During her 30-year career, Banfield has served as host of the A+E prime-time series, “Live Rescue,” host of “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield” on HLN, anchored “Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield” on CNN, and and co-anchored the CNN morning news show, “Early Start.”

She has also served as a correspondent for ABC News, reporting for “Good Morning America,” “20/20,” “ABC World News Tonight,” and “Nightline.” Prior to ABC, Banfield anchored and hosted three programs on TruTV including the daily legal news program, “Banfield and Ford: Courtside,” the weekly evening show, “Hollywood Heat,” and the prime-time special series that she created and co-produced, “Disorder in the Court.” As a correspondent for NBC News, Banfield reported for “The Today Show,” “NBC Nightly News,” and “Dateline.” During this time, she also anchored several prime-time series on MSNBC, including “A Region in Conflict and Ashleigh Banfield: On Location.“

“What a thrill it is to be part of a team driving straight down the center lane. We’ve reached a time where Americans are hungry for facts without bias, news without spin, and guests from all perspectives. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with America’s top newsmakers and celebrities in a talk format that I’ve longed for since Larry King! It’s time to put in-depth interviews back on the cable news landscape.” ASHLEIGH BANFIELD